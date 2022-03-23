The Grandin Theatre is ringing in its 90th birthday with a community celebration

The historic Grandin Theatre is celebrating a huge milestone on Saturday. The theatre opened its doors 90 years ago on March 26, 1932. This makes it the oldest arts and cultural foundation in the valley.

ROANOKE, Va. – The historic Grandin Theatre is celebrating a huge milestone on Saturday. The theatre opened its doors 90 years ago on March 26, 1932. This makes it the oldest arts and cultural foundation in the Valley.

To celebrate the big day, there will be a showing of “The Best Picture” from 1932 at 10 a.m. Throughout the day they will be giving away all sorts of fun prizes, like posters, cups, t-shirts, and more. There will be balloons decorating the lobby and each person who comes by will get a free small popcorn.

“You don’t see a lot of these buildings, these historic American cinemas in our communities these days. Only about one of every seven or eight that was built in the golden age of cinema construction. So, this is a one of kind historic landmark and cultural icon in our community and we want to celebrate that,” said Ian Fortier, the Executive Director of the Grandin Theatre Foundation.

The theatre also launched its Heart of the Main Campaign, which will raise funds to upgrade the main theatre.