The Grandin Theatre raises funds for its 90th anniversary

The theatre is now asking for the public’s help to reach its fundraising goal

Hannah Williams, WSLS 10

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s very own Grandin Theatre turns 90 this year.

The Grandin Theatre Foundation plans to celebrate with the third phase of its Heart of the Main Campaign.

The campaign will help raise the funds needed to upgrade the Main Theatre.

This includes a new grand drape, screen and stage lighting.

The estimated cost for the upgrade is $350,000.

Sixty percent of Phase III has already been secured by private fundraisers.

The theatre is now looking to the public for help meeting the campaign goal, which they anticipate will be reached by the end of summer.

Donations are being collected at the theatre, located at 1310 Grandin Road, SW in Roanoke.

They can also be made online.

