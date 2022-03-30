50º

Lynchburg Humane Society searching for puppy stolen from the shelter

Nicole Del Rosario, Digital Content Producer

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Humane Society is asking for the public’s help in finding a stolen animal Tuesday.

The animal shelter released a statement along with photos of the puppy in a plea for help, saying, in part: “Lynchburg we need your help! We had something occur today that has never happened before at LHS.”

The male puppy is two months old and weighs about 4.5 pounds.

Officials say the puppy was stolen Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the puppy is asked to call 434-448-0088, ext 111, and leave a voicemail. You can also email laura@lynchburghumane.org.

