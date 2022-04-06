4 juveniles charged in connection to fight at Amherst County High School

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Four teenagers are now facing several criminal charges in connection to a fight at Amherst County High School last month, according to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the fight broke out on March 25 and four male juveniles have been charged with the following:

14-year-old: Assault and battery (2 counts), Abduction

14-year-old: Assault and battery, Abduction

16-year-old: Assault and battery, Abduction

16-year-old: Assault and battery, Abduction

Their identities were not released due to their age.

