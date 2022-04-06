57º

Local News

4 juveniles charged in connection to fight at Amherst County High School

Fight happened on March 25

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Amherst County High School, Education, Crime, Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Four teenagers are now facing several criminal charges in connection to a fight at Amherst County High School last month, according to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the fight broke out on March 25 and four male juveniles have been charged with the following:

  • 14-year-old: Assault and battery (2 counts), Abduction
  • 14-year-old: Assault and battery, Abduction
  • 16-year-old: Assault and battery, Abduction
  • 16-year-old: Assault and battery, Abduction

Their identities were not released due to their age.

Stay with 10 News for this developing news story.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email