La’Shay Foreman of Hurt Park Elementary School named Red Cross Education Hero

ROANOKE, Va. – The American Red Cross acknowledges heroes who serve around the Southwest Chapter every year.

This year, the organization chose La’Shay Foreman from Hurt Park Elementary School as the Education Hero.

La’Shay is the school social worker and works to organize three food drives per year at Hurt Park Elementary during Thanksgiving break, winter break and spring break.

For the food drive during winter break, the food drive that she organized before winter break provided food to more than 100 families. She also organizes the Hurt Park Angel Tree program, which provides holiday gifts to students in need.

La’Shay also leads the Girls on the Run Program as well as the Hurt Park Safety Patrol, and finds ways to get students the things they need throughout the year - like hygiene products, school supplies and clothing.