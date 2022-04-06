Social worker at Hurt Park Elementary School named Education Hero by Red Cross

ROANOKE, Va. – The American Red Cross is highlighting a social worker at Hurt Park Elementary School for her unwavering dedication and ability to go above and beyond.

Each year, the Red Cross honors 10 heroes in the Southwest Chapter who are making lasting impacts on their community.

Then on Tuesday, April 19, the 10 individuals will be honored further in the Help Can’t Wait—A Celebration of Heroes event, which is held virtually from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Leading up to the celebration, each day 10 News will share who was recognized as a hero this month.

La’Shay Foreman, the school social worker at Hurt Park Elementary School, has been named the 2022 Education Hero.

Foreman is known for going the extra mile to support her students, whether that’s looking after their social and emotional health at school or providing families with the resources they may need.

Each year, Foreman leads food drives during Thanksgiving break, Winter break and Spring break to help families while their students are no longer in school. In her most recent food drive, she was able to provide more than 100 families with food.

In addition, Foreman is also in charge of the Hurt Park Angel Tree program, which strives to give gifts to students in need, the Girls on the Run Program and the Hurt Park Safety Patrol.

The dedicated social worker does all that she can to ensure that her students have everything that they need and even provides her students with hygiene products, school supplies and clothes.