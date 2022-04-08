First-ever Star City Street Performer Expo set to come to Elmwood Park this weekend

Admission to the expo is free, but visitors are encouraged to bring cash to tip their favorite performers.

ROANOKE, Va. – Alternative Arts Inc is hosting the first-ever Star City Street Performer Expo in Downtown Roanoke this weekend.

A variety of different acts will take over Elmwood Park on April 9 and 10 from 11:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. each day. There will be multiple stages with staggered performances by some of the best talent.

The headliners for the event include Hilby the Skinny German Juggle Boy, ALAKAZAM, NYC breakdance team Tic & Tac, The Farmer’s Daughter and Paz’s Major League Circus Show.

Johnny Camacho, the Alternative Arts Inc. President says, “We have spent a lot of time trying to secure the best lineup of street performers that we can and highlighting that niche and highlighting this ancient form of theatre in a place where I feel it might be underrepresented at the moment.”

Admission to the expo is free, but visitors are encouraged to bring cash to tip their favorite performers.

“At the end of an act, a performer will lay out a hat. At that point it is on the audience to decide what that experience and what that entertainment was worth to them,” says Camacho.

There will also be craft vendors, a 5-tap draft trailer, food trucks and local art/performance installations.