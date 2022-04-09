Adventure Saturday begins at Explore Park

If you’re looking for fun times, Explore Park is hosting its first adventure of the season.

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’re looking for fun times, Explore Park is hosting its first adventure of the season.

It began at 10 a.m. Saturday and will continue until 11 p.m.

The event features Treetop Quest and Twilight Zipline.

For those looking for food or a drink, the Twin Creeks Brew Pub is open until 7 p.m.

Explore Parks’ marketing coordinator said it’s something the family can enjoy.

“On Adventure Saturday it’s a great day for people to see everything we have,” said marketing coordinator Alex North. “We highlight our disc golf demos, we highlight our Treetop Quest aerial adventure course. We have a climbing tower, we have marshmallow roasting, we have nature crafts and activities. We have a little bit of everything for everyone.”

The event will be held on select Saturdays during the spring and summer.

To learn more about Adventure Saturday visit the Explore Park website.