Fans excited for big race weekend at Martinsville Speedway

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville Speedway is the spot for NASCAR fans this weekend, and a night race means there were plenty of pre-race activities at the Paperclip.

“This is the first time. I love it so far. The people are really nice at Martinsville and it’s wonderful,” said one fan.

The Xfinity race Friday featured a fan favorite, Dale Earnhardt Jr. He made his first start of the season at the track.

“Junior fan since he was a kid. I pulled for Junior and I pulled for his dad since ‘79. That’s the reason I came to Martinsville. I’m from South Carolina. I came to see him race,” added another.

For NASCAR fans, loyalty runs deep and everyone has a favorite driver.

“My favorite driver is Ryan Blaney because he’s an Ohio boy and we’re from Ohio,” expressed a fan.

“Ryan Blaney, because he’s the man,” another agreed.

“Chase Elliott, reason for it is because I used to be a Bill Elliott fan back when.”

You can’t have a race weekend at the Paperclip without asking fans about the track staple: the Martinsville hotdog. Many chimed in on their thoughts.

“Oh I’ve tried three red hot dogs, probably two more tonight.”

“You kind of look forward to the hot dog thing, but we love them. They’re good.”

“I ate one just a while ago, it was good.”

Whether they’re there for the hot dogs or the hotshots, fans are in for an experience.