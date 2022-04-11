Virginia Western Community College hosts first-ever sidewalk chalk art show

Monday's art show was a first for Virginia Western Community College.

The community college held its first-ever sidewalk chalk art show.

Clubs and educational departments decorated walkways with messages and art for students to see.

Organizers created the event to highlight the campus.

“Virginia Western is a really lively campus. We have a lot of clubs and opportunities for students to have fun,” said Natasha Lee, student activities coordinator.

The event started Monday morning and judging wrapped up in the evening.

The winners either receive money or a free breakfast.