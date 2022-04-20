Lynchburg-based Mama Crockett’s Cider Donuts shutting down starting May 8

LYNCHBURG, Va. – It’s a sad day for donut lovers in Central Virginia.

In a video posted to Facebook, the owner of Mama Crockett’s Cider Donuts, Frederick Willis, announced that the company is shutting its doors.

On Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 8, the Lynchburg headquarters located at 500 Fifth Street, will open for business for the last time.

The food trucks will soon follow after their already scheduled May dates. Following those dates, the food trucks will be closing “for a while,” per Willis.

Catering and location requests will also be cut.

Willis said this closure is happening because he needs a break from the business. In the video, he disclosed he’s doing this for his mental health as he’s currently struggling with how busy the business is.

The owner said that a “Peace Out Homies” yard sale will be held at the Lynchburg headquarters on Saturday, May 14, to sell Mama Crockett’s merch.

You can watch Willis’ full video message here.