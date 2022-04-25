Franklin County deputy arrested on DWI charge

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – A Franklin County deputy was arrested by the Rocky Mount Police Department early Saturday morning after driving while under the influence, according to court records from the Franklin County General District Court.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office tells 10 News that Deputy McKenzie Dylan Smith has been placed on administrative suspension, pending an internal investigation.

Smith, who was released on recognizance, now faces a misdemeanor DWI charge.

Smith’s arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday at 8:30 a.m.

