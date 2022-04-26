Magna Vista High School student dies from falling out of truck bed

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A Magna Vista High School senior is dead after he fell out of the bed of a pickup truck on Monday night, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the incident happened around 10:20 p.m. Monday on Route 683, just north of Route 859, when a Dodge Dakota was driving with two students in the bed of the truck.

One of the students, 18-year-old Logan Smith, fell out of the bed of the truck and into the road, according to police. Officers said Smith died at the scene.

Police said the other student in the bed of the truck was not hurt.

The school released the following statement: