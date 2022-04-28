‘I knew what I had to prepare for’: Franklin County man battles rare form of cancer

He was given only three months to live

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Even as a 15-year-old battling bone marrow cancer, Theo Taylor is smiling. Now, at 31, he continues to stay positive despite his circumstances.

“This is my fourth fight with cancer. My first fight was when I was 15, that was a bone marrow cancer in the back of my neck,” said Taylor.

The second was at 29 years old. Doctors diagnosed Taylor with testicular cancer, he had surgery to remove it. Last year, the cancer came back.

“This offspring called Sertoli cell tumor, it’s an offspring of testicular cancer but it was found in my back. "

He had 80 lymph nodes removed from his back. But months later, doctors found two cancerous ones.

This March, after a biopsy, his fears were confirmed.

“We found out that not only did those two spots get bigger, but it also progressed to my abdomen section and my right lung so it was more devastating than we thought it would be.”

The doctors told Taylor he would likely only live for three more months.

“I knew what I had to prepare for. It’s devastating.”

Sertoli cell tumors are extremely rare. Taylor was told chemotherapy and radiation won’t have much of an effect. He’s now raising money for Sertoli cell cancer research. He’s also focused on his faith and doing what he loves most.

“When you get life-threatening news like this, I feel like spending time with my family and friends and making the best memories I can in these last few months,” Taylor said.

He says there are two outcomes for his battle: continue to live on earth with his loved ones, or be called home to his creator. In his words, “It’s a win-win situation.”

There’s a GoFundMe set up by Taylor to help others like him. If you’d like to donate, you can do so here.