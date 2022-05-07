Roanoke Girl Scouts honor local heroes with boxes of cookies

Roanoke Girl Scouts are passing out sweet treats Saturday to local heroes in honor of their service.

The Girl Scouts are handing out cookies to first responders, military members and teachers.

Dressed as the treats, the young leaders’ goal is to give out 2,400 boxes of cookies to local heroes.

Sandy Barbour said these service members tend to be overlooked and she wants young girls to recognize the role they play in the community.

“We want to encourage them to not only learn how to lead and be strong people in their society but also give back,” Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Business Director Sandy Barbour said. “And be aware at all times of how they need to share as much as they can.”

This is the third year the young leaders have given cookies to local heroes.