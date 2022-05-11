Centra postpones some procedures due to global shortage of contrast dye used in X-rays, CT scans

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Coronavirus pandemic shutdowns in Shanghai, China are starting to have an impact on those here at home.

Centra announced on Wednesday that certain elective imaging procedures will be postponed due to a global shortage of contrast media, which is mostly manufactured in Shanghai.

Contrast media, also referred to as X-Ray dye, is used in medical procedures such as enhanced X-rays, CT scans and some procedures like heart catheterization.

Centra said those affected will be notified directly to reschedule.

The shortage is expected to last through July, according to officials.