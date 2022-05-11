Texas son donates kidney to his mom for Mother’s Day

A Pearland son gifted his mom with the chance at a healthy life this Mother’s Day, KPRC reports.

Diagnosed with kidney disease years ago, Mayra Aleman was receiving dialysis treatment for several years, something that certainly wasn’t an easy feat.

Doctors eventually informed Aleman that she would need a kidney transplant and that her son was a match.

Her son Thomas, 22, didn’t think twice before making the decision to donate his kidney to his mom. For him, it was a no-brainer.

“I wanted to do it since I was 18, even just to start the process. But they couldn’t have me until I was 21,” Aleman said.

About four years later, the surgery was scheduled and completed this week, just in time for Mother’s Day.

“He’s the love of my life,” Mayra said.

She went on to add, “I only have one child. He’s my only baby.”

Ad

KPRC says Mayra was expected to be discharged on Tuesday and even though her son was released before her, he didn’t once leave her side.

“I’m a momma’s boy to the end. I love her,” Thomas said.