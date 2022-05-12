Virginia State Police searching for car in connection to Bedford County hit-and-run

Police are looking for a black 2010-2017 Toyota Corolla

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are asking for your help in finding a car they say was involved in a hit-and-run back in April that left a motorcyclist injured.

Authorities said the hit-and-run happened on Forest Road on April 12, which involved a black 2010-2017 Toyota Corolla and a motorcycle.

The Toyota Corolla drove away from the scene and the injured motorcyclist was transported to the hospital.

State police said the car should have heavy front-end damage to the bumper and passenger side.

According to authorities, the car was driven by a woman believed to be around 20-40 years of age.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Virginia State Police, Bedford Office, at 540-586-7905, or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.