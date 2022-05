BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a hit-and-run on Tuesday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said just before 11:30 a.m., a black Toyota Corolla hit a motorcycle on Forest Road and drove away.

The motorcyclist was hurt and taken to a hospital in Lynchburg, according to state police.

Authorities could not provide any further information at this time.

