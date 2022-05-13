Roanokers getting active to end cancer with charity walk

Folks are walking to bring an end to cancer.

ROANOKE, Va. – A charity walk is returning to Roanoke.

The nonprofit BAPS Charities is hosting a 3-mile fun walk/run to raise money for the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

Roanoke will be one of 76 cities across the country participating in this event this year.

As a survivor of cancer himself, the charity’s outreach administrator, Sunny Shah, said it’s important to support those going through such a tough time.

“We all need to get together and let people know that we are all together in their fighting this deadly disease,” said Shah.

The In the Joy of Others Walk/Run is June 11 at Elmwood Park in Roanoke. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. and the event begins at 10 a.m. It’s free to participate, but donations are welcome.

You can register or donate here.