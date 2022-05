The Salvation Army is known for helping local communities.

This week, which is recognized as National Salvation Army Week, is designated to celebrate the people who help make it possible.

To celebrate, the Salvation Army of Roanoke recognized its Family Thrift Store, with the help of their mascot, “Sally the Shield.”

The organization says because of donations and the hard work of its staff, the Family Thrift Store is able to help people in need.