Two hurt, one in custody after shooting at Southeast Roanoke apartment complex

ROANOKE, Va. – Two people were hurt after a shooting at an apartment complex in Southeast Roanoke Sunday evening.

At about 4 p.m., police were called to the corner of King Charles Avenue and Queen Ann Dr. SE at Jamestown Place for the report of the shooting.

One person was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital while the other got help on-site and declined to go to the hospital, according to Roanoke Police.

Police say the person who wasn’t hospitalized has been taken into custody.

Authorities told 10 News that the two knew each other and that there is no immediate threat to the public.

