Pittsylvania County firefighter injured after oxygen tanks explode inside home

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Two firefighters were hospitalized Friday while battling a fire in Pittsylvania County after oxygen tanks exploded in the flames.

On Friday, crews were working to extinguish a fire coming from the basement of a single-story home.

Officials later discovered the fire was coming from an explosion from multiple oxygen tanks that were stored inside the home.

The Hurt Volunteer Fire Department posted photos of the safety gear the firefighters were wearing while on the job.

The two were taken to the hospital since one sustained second-degree burns while the other, who came out of the fire uninjured, was taken in for monitoring.

Both firefighters have since been released from the hospital.