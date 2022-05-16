78º

LIVE

Local News

Pittsylvania County firefighter injured after oxygen tanks explode inside home

Two volunteer firefighters were taken to the hospital but have since been released

Nicole Del Rosario, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Pittsylvania County, Hurt, Fire
One Pittsylvania County firefighter injured after oxygen tanks explode inside home (Hurt Volunteer Fire Department)

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Two firefighters were hospitalized Friday while battling a fire in Pittsylvania County after oxygen tanks exploded in the flames.

On Friday, crews were working to extinguish a fire coming from the basement of a single-story home.

Officials later discovered the fire was coming from an explosion from multiple oxygen tanks that were stored inside the home.

The Hurt Volunteer Fire Department posted photos of the safety gear the firefighters were wearing while on the job.

The two were taken to the hospital since one sustained second-degree burns while the other, who came out of the fire uninjured, was taken in for monitoring.

Both firefighters have since been released from the hospital.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Nicole Del Rosario joined WSLS 10 in August 2020.

email