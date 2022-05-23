Feeding Southwest Virginia food donations impacted by Jif peanut butter recall

Food donation centers have also been hit hard by the Jif peanut butter recall.

In fact, Feeding Southwest Virginia estimates an additional 100 volunteer hours will have to be dedicated just for this recall.

They got all of these bins of food from a recent drive.

It’s about 100,000 pounds of food, and peanut butter is one of their most popular items.

Volunteers will process every food item by hand, separate the peanut butter out, and then check each jar to see if it’s under recall.

“It will delay this process maybe a couple of months, and unfortunately we are dealing with a March and April 40% decrease in food supply,” said Pamela Irvine, president of Feeding Southwest Virginia.

Year-to-year, they’ve also seen about a 30% to 40% drop in their supply but demand is up 12%.

