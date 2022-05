President Biden to speak on Texas elementary school shooting that killed 15

President Joe Biden is expected to speak on the deadly shooting at a Texas elementary school that unfolded on Tuesday.

A gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killing 14 students and one teacher, according to Gov. Greg Abbott. The gunman, identified as 18-year-old, Salvador Romas is also dead.

Biden will deliver remarks upon his return to the White House after his trip to Asia.