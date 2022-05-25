Lynchburg church creates sensory room for children with special needs

A local church is making sure that all families and communities have the opportunity to attend Sunday services and grow in their faith.

Thomas Road Baptist Church in Lynchburg created its iKids Ministry nearly 20 years ago for families who have loved ones with special needs.

The idea came when a family said they were not able to attend church services because they had a young daughter with disabilities.

Now, thanks to a generous donation from the Runk family, who are members of the church, the iKids Ministry has a place of its own.

The family helped build a sensory room in the church in February of 2020. The room has lights on the ceiling, animals on the wall, videos of God’s creations and so much more.

Many families are just starting to use the room for the first time since the pandemic. Kids can come here when they are overstimulated, or just to relax.

“Many of this community do not function well in a large environment,” Director of Special Needs and Care at Thomas Road Baptist Church Toy Hine says. “This room allows them to come on a Sunday morning, so their parents can attend church or a small group.”

The ministry is available during the 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday services, along with events throughout the year, for kids ages two and up.

Thomas Road Baptist Church also has a ministry for adults with disabilities called “Spectrum 139.”

Families looking to get involved can click here for more information.