Pulaski County schools honors local World War II Medal of Honor recipient with road in his memory

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – People in Pulaski County are honoring the sacrifice made by one of their own nearly eight decades ago.

Marine Corporal Lewis K. Bausell is the person behind the new road sign, Medal of Honor Way.

“He is the only Pulaski native to ever receive the medal of honor,” said Pulaski County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Kevin Siers.

The road leading into Pulaski County Middle School is now named Medal of Honor Way in memory of Corporal Bausell.

Bausell became a decorated war hero by making the ultimate sacrifice during the Battle of Peleliu when he selflessly threw himself on a grenade to save the lives of his fellow marines.

Out of all of his accolades, this dedication in Pulaski holds a special place in Jim Bausell, Corporal Bausell’s nephew’s heart.

“He was buried at sea off that beach. He’s never come home. And so to me, being engaged in this event today it’s just really a testimony that he’s home now. He’s here in Pulaski. He’s on that street sign now,” said Bausell.

The street name in honor of Corporal Bausell has been years in the making.

School leaders hope the sign will encourage people to learn more about the hometown hero.

“Every single student that goes to school in Pulaski County will drive down Medal of Honor Way every day and hopefully some of them will want to learn more about his sacrifice and his service to his country,” said Dr. Siers.

And even have people question how they can be more like Corporal Bausell.

“Maybe they can reflect on being that kind of person, being a better person. What that means to give of one’s self,” said Bausell.