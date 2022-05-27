Virginia cemeteries stepping up as national cemeteries run out of space

A lack of space at national cemeteries is causing grave concern.

DUBLIN, Va. – The lack of space at national cemeteries is causing grave concerns.

But state cemeteries are stepping up to help honor Americans who defended our nation.

More than 400,000 veterans and servicemen lay to rest at the Arlington National Cemetery.

But with less than 80,000 spaces left, the cemetery is running out of space.

“I’m aware that Arlington the eligibility is getting a little tight so that’s pushing more business into the state,” Southwest Virginia Veteran Cemetery Superintendent Travis Graham said.

Virginia’s Department of Veterans Services operates three cemeteries, including one in Dublin.

Accommodating in-ground and above-ground burials for veterans who live in the commonwealth or elsewhere in the nation, Graham said they can offer the same national service but with no waiting lists.

“There are currently no waiting periods for burials for any of our services,” Graham said. “So, service can be scheduled the next business day.”

The Arlington National Cemetery is currently expanding to create more room, but the cemetery in Dublin says they already have enough spots to honor veterans for the next 100 years.

While Graham expects crowds of people on Memorial Day to honor American heroes, he said they make it their mission to value veterans every day.

“It’s always important to remember our veterans,” he said. “Those who have served. Those who have fallen for the freedoms that we as Americans enjoy.”

The cemetery plans to place about 1,600 American flags on graves this coming Monday.