Boat safety tips for your adventure on the waters this Memorial Day

Virginia’s lakes are seeing an extra crowd of people this Memorial Day weekend, but with heavy rainfall just days ago, marina managers are advising people to take caution.

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. – Virginia’s lakes are seeing an extra crowd of people this Memorial Day weekend, but with heavy rainfall just days ago, marina managers are advising people to take caution.

The Dock at Smith Mountain Lake was slammed Sunday afternoon.

While some families get extra cozy with the fish, 10-year-old Ayden says visits to the marina on Memorial Day weekend are always a treat.

“Seeing all the fish swim by and feeding them through the holes,” he said. “I just remember having a fun time here.”

But nothing beats a boat ride according to Emma, Gauge and KJ, young sailors who traveled from northern Virginia with their families.

“It’s really nice.” Emma smiled. “It’s smooth,” Gauge said. “I like the wind when we’re going fast.”

With heavy rainfall just days ago, the lake waters can be choppy.

The marina’s general manager, Chris Baker, said extra debris from the Roanoke River flows into Smith Mountain Lake.

If a boat hits a log or tree, it could mean trouble.

Ad

“It can actually throw somebody out of the boat,” he said. “It can cause significant property damage. So it’s a concern.”

After strapping on a life vest, Baker advises sailors to stay off banks and keep an eye out for people tubing.

“Don’t follow a boat that has children on a tube to closely because if they fall off the tube you can run over them,” he said.

Baker expects to see twice as many people on Memorial Day and urges people to slow down around the extra boat traffic.