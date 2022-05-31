Department of Social Services could be putting safety of children at risk

Foster Care: Kids in Crisis is a 10 News investigation looking into several aspects of the Virginia foster care system.

Wednesday on 10 News at 6 Jenna Zibton will look into the safety of children at risk. The Department of Social Services is supposed to protect children, but a 10 News investigation discovered that’s not always happening. Thousands of children are being diverted from foster care, without the proper background checks.

“Right now, we’ve got about 4,900 kids in foster care. I would say, really out of home care that’s facilitated by social services, I would say it’s double that,” said one person we talked to for this story.

