Virginia health officials give tips on how to protect your pet from rabies

We spoke with a local health expert who breaks down what you can do to keep your pets and your family safe

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Department of Health is reminding you to keep your pets’ rabies vaccinations up to date after a rabid fox was found in Galax.

Christie Wills, Communications Officer of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts weighed in on how to keep your pets safe and gave some tips to limit exposure of rabies to your pets.

1. Keep your animals on your property and don’t let them roam free.

2. Keep an eye on your garbage and don’t leave pet food outside because it could attract wild animals.

3. Don’t keep wild animals as pets.

4. Report anytime your pet is bitten by a wild animal.

“You should absolutely report that to your local health department or to the animal control authorities and you may be asked to keep it confined and under observation for ten days,” she said.

The CDC recommends all dogs, cats and ferrets be vaccinated against rabies.