Meet June’s 3 Degree Guarantee recipient: Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia

This month, Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia will benefit from the accurate forecasts of Your Local Weather Authority.

ROANOKE, Va. – Now that it’s a new month, it’s time to announce our new 3 Degree Guarantee recipient.

Founded in 1919 by Theodore Vail, the nonprofit organization strives to inspire and prepare young individuals for success with lessons looking to improve financial literacy and work and career readiness.

According to Junior Achievement, nationally, more than 4.8 million students in 209,651 classrooms receive lessons from the nonprofit organization each year.

In addition, those who have participated in the program are more likely to have a college degree, feel confident managing money, have career success and have started a business as an adult, according to a Junior Achievement alumni report.

As a reminder, here’s how the 3 Degree Guarantee works:

If our forecasted temperature for a given day is within 3 degrees of the actual temperature, we’ll donate $10 to a specific charity

If our forecasted temperature is exactly on the dot, we’ll donate $100 to a specific charity

Click here to stay up-to-date with how we’re doing on our forecasts.