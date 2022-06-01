Rosie’s Gaming Emporium will only be open to individuals 21 and older starting July 1

Starting July 1, individuals under 21 will no longer be allowed inside of Rosie’s as a result of changes in Virginia state law.

Those under 21 are advised to redeem their points before June 30 given that after this date, Rosie’s Rewards accounts for people who don’t meet the new age requirement will be deactivated.

It is unclear what this change means for employees who are not 21 and older. 10 News is working for you to learn more.

“Once you turn 21, we look forward to welcoming you back to Rosie’s and opening a new Rosie’s Rewards account,” the company said in a Facebook post.

Rosie’s Gaming Emporiums in our coverage area include:

Rosie’s - 2360 Virginia Avenue in Collinsville

Rosie’s - 1135 Vinyard Road in Vinton

Officials say live Racing at Colonial Downs in New Kent will remain open to all ages.