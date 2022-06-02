Deputies searching for missing man in Appomattox County

We’re told Gary J. Parsons, 38, was last seen riding a BMX-style bicycle on Route 460 West near Peach Street on May 22.

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public help in locating a 38-year-old man.

We’re told Gary J. Parsons was last seen riding a BMX-style bicycle on Route 460 West near Peach Street on May 22.

Parsons is described as a 5-foot, 7-inch tall man, who weighs 185 pounds.

His family told sheriff deputies that it’s out of his character to be away from his home and animals. Sheriff Donald Simpson says he is fond of animals.

We’re told he requires medication that he doesn’t have access to right now.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office at 434-352-8241.