Gov. Youngkin announces expansion of manufacturer in Pittsylvania County, creating 21 new jobs

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – More jobs are on the way for Pittsylvania County. On Wednesday, dozens gathered to hear the good news from Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Gov. Youngkin stopped in Southside to announce the expansion of a global manufacturer. The expansion will bring 21 new jobs and $3.5 million in investments.

“We’ve been committed to fostering growth, committed to celebrating expansion, entrepreneurship and innovation,” Youngkin said. “Oh, by the way, expanding the times in Virginia that those words are uttered — ‘You’re hired.’”

Axxor is a global leader in paper honeycomb development and production. They’ve been doing business in Ringgold East Industrial Park for more than a decade.

The unique product that gets made here is sent out all over the world. It’s in our furniture, our vehicles, our packing supplies and so much more.

“When a local company expands, it’s a testament to the business-friendly environment of our region and the state, as well,” said Vic Ingram, member of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors. “It’s also a testament to our skilled and dedicated workforce to support companies for the long term.”

Axxor is able to expand thanks to a partnership for the new Ford Bronco platform and demand from the packing industry.

“This region has some of the most outstanding assets and they walk around on two legs, it is the people,” Governor Youngkin added. “It’s the commitment to make Pittsylvania County and Danville the best place to live and work and raise a family in all of Virginia.”

Youngkin says the expansion sets an example and inspires other companies to come to Virginia. He hopes to be back in Pittsylvania County soon for more announcements like this.