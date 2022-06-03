Police seek charges against 10-year-old they say is behind Roanoke elementary school threat

A 10-year-old is facing charges in relation to one of the threats

ROANOKE, Va. – Police said they are seeking charges against a 10-year-old they say is behind a threat made against a Roanoke elementary school earlier this week.

According to the Roanoke Police Department, the charges are related to threats made against Preston Park Elementary school staff and students.

Authorities said they sought petitions for the following against the boy:

Threats to harm others at a school - Class six felony

Threats to damage a school building - Class one misdemeanor

You can see a picture of the threat against Preston Park Elementary, sent to us by a concerned citizen, below:

The petitions will be served pending the boy’s release from psychiatric medical care, according to police.

This comes after the Roanoke Police Department held a joint press conference with city school officials about a threat made against William Fleming High School, which was deemed not credible. Police said the threat against William Fleming did prompt an increase in police presence at both Roanoke high schools despite it being deemed not credible.