Traveling replica of Vietnam Veterans Memorial to be in Moneta until Sunday

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – People can come to Smith Mountain Lake to remember the 58,000 soldiers who fought and passed away in the Vietnam War.

It’s a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and is about half the size of the actual one in Washington D.C.

Organizers said the purpose of the wall is to honor those who fought in the Vietnam War and didn’t get a proper welcome after serving.

“We are trying to give them as much as love and respect as we can right now while they’re still with us to make sure we know that we love, we appreciate, we respect all of them and we want them to know how much we learned from them,” said Brian Keaton, the organizer.

The replica wall will remain in Bedford County at the Crazy Horse Marina until Sunday