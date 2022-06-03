Where you can get free donuts for National Donut Day

It’s National Donut Day and donut shops are celebrating in the sweetest way possible: with free donuts of course!

I’m here to let you in on all the delicious freebies and sweet deals you can get your hands on in honor of the special day.

Let’s get started!

Krispy Kreme wants you to celebrate National Donut Day by having your favorite donut on them. This offer will be valid on Friday, June 3 and cannot be redeemed online

With the purchase of a dozen, you can get an original glazed dozen for just $1. The deal will only be offered on June 3

Duck Donuts says it’s trying to get its ducks in a row with a new deal. All locations will be offering a free cinnamon sugar donut in the shop on Friday, June 3. No purchase necessary

On June 3, you can get a free donut from Dunkin’ with any beverage purchase