HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A small plane crash occurred at the Blue Ridge Regional Airport in Henry County Saturday, according to officials.

Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry described the crash as “minor.”

Dispatch shared with WSLS 10 News the call came in around 12:20 p.m. and that the caller described what happened as a “minor malfunction with the landing gear.”

No injuries were reported by the caller to dispatch or by the Sheriff to our newsroom.

Virginia State Police are investigating.