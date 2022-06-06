Roanoke City schools to discuss new safety measures, protocols following recent threats

ROANOKE, Va. – In the wake of recent threats of violence in Roanoke City Public Schools, Superintendent Verletta White has announced how they plan to move forward safely.

This comes after a threat was made against Preston Park Elementary School last week. Then on Friday, rumors quickly surfaced on social media that there had been threats of violence made toward William Fleming High School. However, after investigating, authorities later determined that the threat was not credible.

Last week’s events left many parents in fear and caused much anxiety, especially as the U.S. continues to mourn over the 21 lives lost in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde roughly two weeks ago.

Now, White is speaking out about the steps they will take to ensure school safety.

“The safety of our students is always our priority. We are dedicated and determined to nurture a positive and inclusive school climate,” White said in a letter. “We are looking to build upon the relationships we have in the community, which contribute to making Roanoke City Public Schools a positive, safe learning environment.”

Officials plan to discuss changes to their safety resources and protocols in upcoming school board meetings, some of which will include:

A new safety tip system

Additional cameras

New student entry procedures

New school resource officers

Expanding access to mental health

The next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 14 at Patrick Henry High School.

See Superintendent Verletta White’s full letter below: