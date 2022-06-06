Roanoke students participate in Career Day fun

On Friday, students in Roanoke found out how the skills they’re learning in school can be used in a variety of careers.

ROANOKE, Va. – On Friday, students in Roanoke found out how the skills they’re learning in school can be used in a variety of careers.

It was a part of Career Day at Hurt Park Elementary School.

Professionals in law enforcement, public safety, science, finance, healthcare, and media were among those who shared what they do with students.

Ten News anchor Brittny McGraw was one of the Career Day presenters.

The event happened in partnership with members of The Links and the Roanoke Technical Education Center.