Local group competes on American Ninja Warrior

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Four Lynchburg locals are sharing what they call an experience of a lifetime.

The group, who’ve become better known as the Lynchburg Loonies, are trading their gym in Forest, VA for the big stage in San Antonio, TX.

They made their debut on American Ninja Warrior during Monday night’s episode.

“I lived out my dream, that’s all I can say,” Carrington Osborne said. “I’ve wanted to do this since fifth grade. I never gave up on it and I was going to keep on trying until I got on.”

University of Lynchburg Sophomore Osborne said she grew up watching the show with her dad and even built a course in her backyard.

She applied in hopes of getting on the show last year, but says she was three days too young. This was her first time and she was 19 at the time the show was filmed.

“I fell on the second obstacle, which is ok. A lot of nerves kind of hit,” she added. “It was a surreal moment for me. I know I could have gotten through it, but it just gives you more motivation for next year to go out and try again.”

She and the Loonies spent the days doing interviews, getting their close ups and, of course, competing.

“The experience is really fun and memories that we’ll have for a lifetime,” Chad Thornhill said. “It’s a special thing to be a part of. There was a long time I thought I’d never get an opportunity.”

Thornhill is a professor at Liberty University. He went six years with no calls back before appearing in back to back seasons.

He picked up Ninja Warrior when he was 30 years old, and has been training for nearly 10 years now.

He continues to share his passion with dreamers back home. He’s built nearly all of the obstacles at Elite, where the Loonies got their start.

“If you’ve sat on the couch and always thought I could do that, come into the gym,” he added. “See if you can, who knows, maybe we’ll be watching you on TV one day too.”

To no surprise, American Ninja Warrior is already asking for the Loonies back.

Jeff Loftus and Josiah Singleton are also a part of the group. Loftus is visiting family and Singleton is on a mission trip, which is why they couldn’t be a part of the story.

“We’re all here to help and support. This is the one place here around where you can follow your dreams,” Osborne said about Elite. “I say, go after it. Never give up on yourself because you can do it.”