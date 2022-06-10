Relay for Life of Virginia’s Blue Ridge celebrating it’s 30th year on Saturday

Salem, Va – Walking to support cancer research and honor those who are battling the disease. That is what community members will be doing on Saturday at the Salem Civic Center.

This year marks the 30th year that Relay For Life has been helping cancer patients in the Roanoke Valley. The event kicks off at 10 a.m. with the annual Relay for Life Car Show and Craft Fair.

At 12 o’clock the welcome and celebration ceremony will begin. Throughout the day, team members will be walking around the Civic Center to fundraise for the American Cancer Society.

Suzy Lawrence, Relay for Life Event’s team member says, “Relay is really about the community taking up the fight for the American Cancer Society. It is for supporting each other and anyone going through the struggle and so I am looking forward to seeing people and getting hugs again.”

There will also be a survivor ceremony, followed by a survivor and caregiver lap.

The night will conclude with a Fight Back Ceremony at 8:00 p.m.

If you would like to donate, click here.