Rescue Mission of Roanoke hosts Dock Party

Roanoke, Va. – The Rescue Mission of Roanoke hosted a Dock Party Friday. There was live music, food, face painting, a dunk tank and more. The event was for mission guests as well as the community. The purpose of the event was to encourage everyone to have fun while staying on a path forward in life.

“When you have community events and you have something that’s open with fun activities, it makes it so that people can bring their kids by and realize that this isn’t just a place for an emergency,” said Kevin Berry, the Community Outreach and Marketing Manager for the Rescue Mission of Roanoke. “This is a place for people to come when they just need some help or want to have conversations with others and that’s what we’re about.”