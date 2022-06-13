Body of ‘John Doe’ found off Colorado hiking trail identified as Navy veteran from Roanoke

PARK COUNTY, Co. – Human remains that were found by hikers at Colorado’s Lost Creek Wilderness nearly two years ago have been identified as a Navy veteran from Roanoke.

Park County, Colorado officials say a John Doe has been identified as Gregory Allen Woodford, who served in the Navy and was 30 years old at the time of his death.

Officials said Woodford lived in Colorado Springs for the past couple of years, but is from the Roanoke area. Officials said he went missing June 2019.

Woodford’s remains were found in the Lost Creek Wilderness of Park County, authorities said.

The coroner sought help from United Data Connect, after Woodford’s remains had no identifiable markers like an ID or wallet.

United Data Connect was able to match Woodford’s DNA with a great-great-grandfather and investigated by moving down the family tree, until they eventually contacted Woodford’s sister, and confirmed a DNA match with her.