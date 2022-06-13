New College Institute providing free summer camp for children to explore health care careers

Your children can explore local health careers this summer for free.

New College Institute is offering a summer health career camp for 8th - 10th graders starting June 21.

They will be able to visit the Martinsville Speedway and Sovah Health to explore racing health careers. The camp explores the latest technological simulation labs in our area.

Children will also be able to visit the medlife helicopter and learn what it takes to be a local health care hero. During the camp, they can construct an emergency kit and explore activities related to health careers.

Janet Copenhaver, Technology Facilitator at NCI says, “I hope they will take away that there is other career opportunities in our area. We are a very rural area and a lot of people say we can’t find jobs here, but there are health care jobs and that is what we are focusing on.”

Karen Jackson, Interim Executive Director at NCI says, “Kids get in, they get their hands dirty. They have the chance to play but maybe learn a little bit along the way at the same time.”

Snacks and lunch are provided each day for the campers. Registration for camp is open until Wednesday, June 15.