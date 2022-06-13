Search underway for missing man last seen at Moneta pond

A search is underway for a man who was last seen fishing at a pond in Moneta at about 1 a.m. Monday, according to the Bedford Fire Department.

We’re told the man was supposed to return home Monday morning but did not.

Authorities report that his camper and belongings were found near the pond.

At this time, rescue and search crews are at the scene of the 1-acre wide pond, located near 2800 Moneta Road in Moneta.

Divers are in the water doing a grid search and the Virginia State Game commission is investigating as well.

While the sheriff’s office is not releasing the man’s name at this time, they believe he’s in his 60s.

