Man and woman barricaded inside Lynchburg apartment, police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department says a man and woman are barricaded inside of an apartment at James Crossing.

At about 2:11 a.m. Thursday, the department received an ‘unknown trouble’ call, where officers could hear a man and woman arguing before the call disconnected, according to authorities.

When officers arrived at the scene in the 800 block of Greenfield Drive, they could hear people stacking boxes up against the door, creating a blockade.

Lynchburg Police say they’ve been talking with the man and woman and trying to get them to come out for nearly nine hours but to no avail.

We’re told authorities need the two individuals to exit the apartment to ensure that everyone inside is safe.

At this time, the crisis negotiation team and several unmarked police cars are set up at the Central Baptist Church parking lot.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

