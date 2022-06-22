Personal property tax rebate approved for Roanoke residents

ROANOKE, Va. – If you live in Roanoke and are paid up on your personal property taxes, some of that money will be going back in your pocket.

On Tuesday night, Roanoke City Council approved $5.5 in personal property tax rebates.

Residents will receive a one-time payment equal to 17.5% of what they paid in personal property tax.

Payments will go out in September as long as your personal property tax has been paid by Aug. 31, 2022.

The motion passed 5-2, with councilmen Joe Cobb and William Bestpitch voting against.