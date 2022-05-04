Roanoke City Council may consider personal property tax rebates

ROANOKE, Va. – Car owners in the Star City may see some relief this summer.

Roanoke City Council could consider personal property tax rebates.

As we’ve reported, car values have increased on average by nearly 30%, causing higher tax bills.

Last night, council members discussed options for relief — similar to actions taken in Roanoke County and Lynchburg.

“In June, we have the opportunity to look at what came in and what makes sense in terms of what we can do or not do in terms of actually giving a rebate. It’s not a discount in advance. It would be a rebate after the fact,” said Councilmember Bill Bestpitch.

The city manager says offering rebates may be discussed in June and if the city council approves, it could be issued in July.